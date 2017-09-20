Scuffle with minister's men: Patna airport security chief gets marching orders

Abhay Kumar, DH News Service, Patna, Sep 20 2017, 13:36 IST

Around a fortnight after Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s supporters clashed with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Patna airport, the CISF has given marching orders to its Commandant Dharamveer Yadav.



The CISF commandant was security in-charge at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here in the State Capital. However, on September 7, a ugly fracas took place at the exit gate of the airport where Giriraj’s supporters had assembled to welcome the Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, who was elevated as Minister of State (MoS), Independent charge, during the reshuffle of Modi Ministry on September 3.



The CISF personnel reportedly dealt firmly with Giriraj’s supporters who were adamant on entering the restricted zone of the airport terminal without proper identification document. Some of the Giriraj’s supporters insisted that they had purchased entry tickets when they came to welcome the Minister, who arrived here by an IndiGo flight (6E 494) from New Delhi.



However, heated exchange took place with CISF personnel when Giriraj’s men insisted on entering the prohibited area. In the melee, the supporters, who were heckled by CISF men, reportedly blocked the passage thereby causing hardship to the air passengers.



The transfer order, issued by the CISF on September 16, asked Dharamveer Yadav to swap posts with Amritsar Commandant Vishal Dubey. Both the officers were asked to take charge of their new place of posting “immediately without availing joining time”.



While Dubey took charge at Patna on Tuesday, Yadav did so in Amritsar on Wednesday.



The CISF, however, denied the transfer was linked to the clash and termed it as “routine”.



“The officer was shifted as his transfer was due,” the source, quoting CISF official, said. “Two other officers in Jaipur and Ahmedabad were also shuffled,” the source added.