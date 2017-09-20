Soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Keran sector

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Sep 20 2017, 14:03 IST

Pakistani troops today opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a soldier injured. PTI file photo

A soldier was killed as Pakistani troops opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir today.



An Army official said that "necessary and adequate" response has been given to the Pakistani firing.



"Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the early hours today. One soldier was injured in the incident," the Army official said.



The injured jawan was airlifted to a hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed to injuries