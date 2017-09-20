Madras HC refuses to stay the disqualification of 18 MLAs

Sathyanarayana, Chennai, DH News Service, Sep 20 2017, 14:25 IST

Refusing to stay the disqualification of 18 AIADMK rebel MLAs, supporting ousted TTV Dhinakaran, the Madras High Court on Wednesday extended its order not to conduct floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly till further directions.



The court's order came after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 dissident legislators by Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal under anti-defection rule for withdrawing support to the chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



Justice M Duraiswami also stayed the issuance of Election notification for the 18 constituencies declared vacant and asked the authorities not to conduct polls in those constituencies till further orders.



The Madras High Court then posted the case to October 4 for further hearings.

