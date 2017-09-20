Madras HC refuses to stay the disqualification of 18 MLAs
The Madras High Court today began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 pro-Dhinakaran MLAs by the Tamil Nadu speaker. ANI picture
The court's order came after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 dissident legislators by Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal under anti-defection rule for withdrawing support to the chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Justice M Duraiswami also stayed the issuance of Election notification for the 18 constituencies declared vacant and asked the authorities not to conduct polls in those constituencies till further orders.
The Madras High Court then posted the case to October 4 for further hearings.