Rains paralyse Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose, MUMBAI, DH News Service, Sep 20 2017, 16:59 IST

Vehicles wade through a water logged street after heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Heavy spells of intermittent rains accompanied by strong winds completely threw the normal life of Mumbai and its suburbs completely out of gear on Wednesday.



However, weathermen had made it clear that there were no cyclone over Mumbai and its suburbs.



The flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai continued to be affected because of various issues like heavy downpour, poor visibility conditions and one of the aircraft skidding and overshooting the main runway and getting stuck into the mid. The main runway is expected to return to normalcy post 1800 hrs.



Besides the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the entire coastal Konkan belt and the Sahyadri ranges got good rainfall.



The big towns of Pune and Nashik and along with MMR forms Golden Triangle too received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.



At least, six major dams’s catchment area received good rainfall and gates had to be opened – Koyna (Satara), Radhanagari (Kolhapur), Dhamni (Palghar), Khadakvasla (Pune) and Gangapur (Nashik).



Reports from Pune said that the Bhide Pul was under water and several two-wheelers and four-wheelers were affected by inundation.



In Nashik, the Ramkund area, which is an important place of Hindu pilgrimage, temples could be seen submerged under waters.



The Mumbai region continued to get heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours ending 0830 hrs, the Colaba observatory recorded 210 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded 304 mm rainfall, according to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD.



Counting on these hefty showers, Mumbai city has exceeded its monthly average rainfall that stands at a good 312.3 mm, according to Skymet Weather, the private weather forecast agency. And till date, the city of dreams has recorded 538.4mm of rains which is almost double the average rainfall for the month of September.



Across Maharashtra, Dahanu recorded the highest rainfall of 305 mm, Mumbai 304 mm, Mahabaleshwar 248 mm, Harnai 222 mm, Thane 151 mm, Bhira 137 mm, Alibag 128.2 mm, Ratnagiri 110 mm, Gondia 50 mm, Satara 37 mm, Pune 30 mm, Nashik 20 mm, Kolhapur 15 mm, Aurangabad and Nagpur 7.6 mm.



So from, across Maharashtra, there are reports of at least six persons missing. While two fishermen are missing from Dapoli off the Ratnagiri coast, when a boat capsized, four persons are missing from Vasai taluka.



Several low-lying areas in central Mumbai like Parel, Dadar and some areas of the suburbs like Chembur, Kurla, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar experienced water-logging, slowing down the morning office-bound traffic, but there was no dislocation on the roads and highways. The suburban road and rail traffic was affected because of the rains.