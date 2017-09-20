Top UP cop in dock for letting Nabha jailbreak accused escape

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Sep 20 2017, 18:52 IST

Senior IPS officer had accepted the bribe to the tune of Rs 45 lakh

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe into allegations that a senior IPS officer had accepted the bribe to the tune of Rs 45 lakh for letting the Nabha jailbreak mastermind and Khalistani militant Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Ghanshyampura escape from custody.



State police chief Sulkhan Singh said here on Wednesday that additional director general of police, law and order Anand Kumar would be conducting an inquiry into the allegations.



The allegations, Bhullerthat sent alarm bells ringing in the state home department, prompted chief minister Yogi Adityanath to summon senior officials and directing them to thoroughly investigate the matter, sources here said.



Six militants belonging to Babbar Khalsa and Khalistan Liberation Front had escaped from Nabha jail in Punjab's Patiala town in November last year with the help of their accomplices.



Sources said that one the escapees Harjinder Bhullarhad a few days back claimed in a post on the social networking site that the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP police had nabbed Gopi Ghanshyampura in Lucknow. The UP STF, however, denied arresting Gopi.



A few days later a video surfaced which contained a conversation between a Punjab based liquor trader and another person. The video reportedly claimed that a deal had been struck with a senior UP STF officer to let Gopi escape in exchange for rs. 45 lakh.



The police later arrested three people, who had allegedly played a crucial role in brokering the deal, sources said.



Sources said that the video has been sent to senior UP police officials by the Punjab police. ''The authenticity of the video will be verified,'' Sulkhan Singh said here.



The STF also came out with a press release on Wednesday denying the allegations and claiming that Gopi had neither been arrested nor released. ''It is an attempt to tarnish the image of the STF,'' the release said.



Senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur has sought immediate meeting of IPS Association to discuss the matter. He said the matter was associated with national interest and IPS cadre and hence an open discussion of IPS Association must take place on this topic.