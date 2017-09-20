Anurag Tiwari's viscera report fails to resolve death mystery

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Sep 20 2017, 19:01 IST

The much-awaited viscera report of Karnataka cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead on the road in Lucknow in May this year, has failed to resolve the mystery.



According to the sources here, the viscera report, which was opened before a panel of four doctors, who had conducted the postmortem of Anurag's body, ruled out poisoning as the cause of death.



Sources said that nicotine had been found in the IAS officer's body as he was a chain smoker. ''The quantity of nicotine was however too less to cause death,'' said a senior police official here quoting the viscera report.



Police sources said that the CBI, which was probing the matter, was banking on the viscera report to conclusively ascertain the cause of death.



Sources said that the CBI might seek the opinion from some other experts on the report.



Tiwari, who was Commissioner of Food and Civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Karnataka, was found dead in May this year. His body was found lying on the side of the road a few metres away from the government Guest House on Meera Bai Marg on May 17.



Tiwari’s postmortem report was inconclusive and the doctors had preserved his viscera and heart for further forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death.



Various theories made round after Tiwari's death. While the family members alleged that he had fallen victim to a conspiracy hatched by his superiors, who risked being exposed by Tiwari, the police said that 'drug overdose'' could also be a cause of death.



The CBI, which formally launched its investigation into Tiwari's mysterious death in June and visited Bangalore and quizzed the officer's superiors. It also visited Tiwari's native place in Baharaich town and met his friends. There, however, was no progress in the matter.