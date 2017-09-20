Press Esc to close
Wednesday 20 September 2017
News updated at 10:38 PM IST
BJP should prove charge of phone-tapping, says KTK Cong chief

BJP should prove charge of phone-tapping, says KTK Cong chief

Press Trust of India, Bengaluru, Sep 20 2017, 20:29 IST
Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara. DH File Photo

Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara. DH File Photo

Rejecting the BJP's allegation of phone-tapping by the Siddaramaiah government, the ruling Congress in Karnataka today said it was a serious matter and dared the opposition party to prove it with evidence.

"Whoever is making such an allegation, he, in this case (former minister R) Ashok, should prove it if he has any evidence. Yes, it is a very serious matter," Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara told reporters here.

Siddaramaiah had yesterday rejected the allegation levelled by Ashok recently that the phones of BJP and JD(S) leaders in the state were being tapped.

The chief minister had also alleged that it was the BJP- led central government which had been tapping the phones of Congress leaders.

Asked who were the Congress leaders whose phones were being tapped, Parameshwara said he had no idea.

"The chief minister must have some information, since he also heads the intelligence wing," he added.
State Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had also dismissed the BJP's charge and hit out at the Centre, alleging that it was not only tapping "our phone calls", but also "misusing" agencies like the CBI to harass Congress leaders.
