Seven dead as tunnel roof of kaleswaram project collapses in Telangana

JBS Umanadh, DH News Service, Hyderabad, Sep 20 2017, 22:05 IST

Seven construction workers died and one critically injured when the roof of the under construction tunnel of the tenth package of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) in Siricilla district of Telangana collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Six of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand while one was from Telangana.



According to district collector D Krishna Bhaskar the incident occurred around 1.30 in the afternoon, when eight labourers were working at the boomer machine. Site engineer left the spot a minute before the tragedy. The workers were about to go for lunch. The boomer got completely crushed under the impact. “The incident occurred at the end of the construction work of the tunnel,” collector said. District superintendent of police Viswajit also inspected the spot. Project engineers said that the air pockets burst causing the collapse of granite roof weighing about four to five tons.



Telangana state congress has alleged that the sub-contractor, Pratima Constructions that belongs to the family of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP B Vinod Kumar has compromised on quality. The project was originally awarded to Hindustan Construction Company (HCC). Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and irrigation minister T Harish Rao expressed shock over the incident. Government announced that Rs 5 lakh ex gratia will be paid by contractor to the kin of the seven deceased. A detailed probe is also ordered.



KLIP considered as the costliest project ever taken up is estimated to cost of Rs 80,500 crore. The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has so far spent a little over Rs 10,000 crore and another Rs 7,000 crore was allocated in the budget this year besides tying up another Rs 7,400 crore through a consortium of banks.





