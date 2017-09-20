Seven dead as tunnel roof of kaleswaram project collapses in Telangana
One of the tunnels of Kaleswaram. DH photo
According to district collector D Krishna Bhaskar the incident occurred around 1.30 in the afternoon, when eight labourers were working at the boomer machine. Site engineer left the spot a minute before the tragedy. The workers were about to go for lunch. The boomer got completely crushed under the impact. “The incident occurred at the end of the construction work of the tunnel,” collector said. District superintendent of police Viswajit also inspected the spot. Project engineers said that the air pockets burst causing the collapse of granite roof weighing about four to five tons.
KLIP considered as the costliest project ever taken up is estimated to cost of Rs 80,500 crore. The K Chandrasekhar Rao government has so far spent a little over Rs 10,000 crore and another Rs 7,000 crore was allocated in the budget this year besides tying up another Rs 7,400 crore through a consortium of banks.