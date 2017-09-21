IT raid on Coffee Day's V G Siddhartha, son-in-law of S M Krishna

DH Web Desk, Bengaluru, Sep 21 2017, 11:43 IST

Income tax officials on Thursday are carrying out raid on properties belonging to former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna's son-in-law V G Siddharth. DH file photo

Income tax officials on Thursday are carrying out raids on properties belonging to V G Siddhartha, Chairman and Managing Director of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, across the country.

Simultaneous search operations are being conducted at offices of the INR 25 billion Coffee Day Group at multiple locations and other affiliated businesses, sources said. Raids are on at over 20 locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur, according to IT Department sources. Official reasons for the raids have not yet been disclosed.

Siddhartha, 57, founded the Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Company in 1993, which was later renamed Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. The chain, which operates over 1600 cafes was first started in 1996 with single outlet in Bangalore. Siddhartha comes from a coffee plantation owning family, and has multiple business interests in industries such as furniture, real estate, investment consulting, agri exports and logistics. He is known to be a serial investor, and has diversified Coffee Day Enterprises portfolio through holdings in Mindtree Consulting and many other companies.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped over 8 percentage points after opening at INR 243 this morning on the National Stock Exchange (NSE),on the news of the IT Department raids on its offices.

S M Krishna, a former Congress party leader for 46 years and external affairs minister in the Congress-led UPA government, joined the BJP in March this year.

In aninterview to Deccan Herald prior to the public listing of Coffee Day in 2015, Siddhartha had discussed expanding his coffee bean roasting business.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.