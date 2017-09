2 killed as militants hurl grenade, J-K minister Naeem Akhtar escapes unhurt

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Sep 21 2017, 12:41 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Public Works Akhtar escaped unhurt in the attack. Image courtesy: Twitter

Senior Jammu and Kashmir minister Naeem Akhtar escaped unhurt as militants hurled a grenade at a busy bus stand in Tral in Pulwama district today, killing two civilians and injuring six others, police said.



"The grenade was reportedly hurled at 11.45 am," a police official said.



Two people were killed and six others injured in the attack.



Further details on the attack are awaited.