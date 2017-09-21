Press Esc to close
Thursday 21 September 2017
You are here: Home » National » Sonia writes to PM on women's quota; BJP sees ploy to snatch credit

Sonia writes to PM on women's quota; BJP sees ploy to snatch credit

Sagar Kulkarni, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 21 2017, 20:08 IST
Gandhi also recalled that the Congress and its late leader Rajiv Gandhi had first mooted the provision for quota for women in panchayats and municipal bodies through Constitution amendment bills. Photo credit: PTI.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take advantage of his majority in the Lok sabha and pass the much-delayed Women's Reservation Bill that seeks to grant 33% quota to the fairer sex in Parliament and state legislatures.

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi also assured support of the Congress in passing the legislation which she said would be a “significant step forward in the empowerment of women”.

“I am writing to request you to take advantage of your majority in the Lok Sabha to now get the Women's Reservation Bill passed in the Lower House as well,” Gandhi said in the letter, dated September 20.

She recalled that the Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, and had “languished” in the Lok Sabha for “one reason or the other. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his support for the Bill. “The Congress party has and will continue to support the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said.

BJP leaders saw the letter by Gandhi as a “pre-emptive move” to snatch credit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is planning to give the Women's Bill a decisive push in the upcoming Parliament session.

A BJP leader said the central government is working on women reservation bill which is in abeyance since Rajya Sabha passed it in 2010 ensuring 33 percent reservation to women in parliament and legislative bodies.

The BJP had backed the UPA government that helped them to see the legislation, conceived by Deve Gowda government in 1996, sail through the Upper House. Modi has, however, not shared his piece of mind on the issue.

Congress leaders Sushmita Dev, Shobha Oza, Sharmishtha Mukherjee, Kushboo Sundar and Priyanka Chaturvedi addressed a joint press conference to announce Gandhi's letter to the prime minister.

Chaturvedi invoked the spirit of Navratri that began on Thursday and hoped that the prime minister, “who observes nine-day fast during the festival”, will acknowledge “the power of Goddess Durga” and “walk the talk” on the issue of women's empowerment.

Earlier, in the letter, the Congress President also recalled that the party and its late leader Rajiv Gandhi had first mooted the provision for quota for women in panchayats and municipal bodies through Constitutional amendment bills.

She said the bills were “thwarted” by the opposition in 1989, but were passed by both the Houses of Parliament in 1993.
