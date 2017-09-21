Dawood in talks with govt to return: Raj

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Sep 21 2017, 14:46 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Thursday claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is in talks with the Centre and the government plans to use his possible return for electoral divididents.

“Dawood to come back to India as he is handicapped and wants to spend his last days in India. While Dawood wants to come back on his own, the BJP will use it by getting him back before the elections to get votes,” Thackeray said at a function in Mumbai.



Thackeray also alleged that the ruling BJP wanted to portray the "return" of the don as a victory for the party. "He is doing a settlement with the Centre," he said.



Dawood is wanted by the Indian government in several cases including the 12 March, 1993 serial blasts case.



