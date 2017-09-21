Press Esc to close
Thursday 21 September 2017
News updated at 10:11 PM IST
  Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Samajwadi Party 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC allows Durga idol immersion on all days, including Muharram      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan, hails actor      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      Sonia writes to PM on women's quota; BJP sees ploy to snatch credit      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Yadav takes hat-trick as India go 2-0 up against Australia      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » Calcutta HC allows Durga idol immersion on all days, including Muharram

Calcutta HC allows Durga idol immersion on all days, including Muharram

Press Trust of India,Kolkata, Sep 21 2017, 16:53 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI File Photo

The Calcutta High Court today allowed immersion of Durga idols on all days from Vijayadashami on September 30, including on Muharram, and directed the West Bengal government to make necessary security arrangements.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rakesh Tiwari and Justice Harish Tandon asked the state government to chalk out designated routes for immersion and tazia processions.

It said that immersion of Durga idols would be held on all days from Vijayadashami on September 30 according to the Hindu almanac, including that on Muharram on October one when such processions were prohibited by the state administration.

The bench also directed the state government to put out advertisements giving information about the routes and also for ensuring amity and harmony between the communities.
It declined a plea of the Trinamool Congress government for a stay on the order.

It asked the state authorities to file an affidavit on the prayers made by the petitioners within three weeks after the puja holidays and the petitioners to give their reply within another two weeks.

The matter would come up for hearing again five weeks after the vacation.
The state government had imposed restrictions on Durga idol immersions on September 30, the Vijayadashami day, after 10 pm and said no immersion would be allowed on October one, the day Muharram is scheduled to be observed.

The directions by the high court came on three public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the restrictions on the immersion of idols at the end of the five-day Durga puja festival.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Rahul Gandhi addressing during a meeting with NRIs at Times Square in New York City on Wednesday..

Rahul Gandhi addressing during a meeting with NRIs at Times Square in New York City on Wednesday..

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.