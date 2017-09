Setback for Mamata: Calcutta HC allows immersion of Durga idols during Muharram

DH Web Desk, inputs from PTI Sep 21 2017, 15:51 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI File Photo

In a major setback to West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Calcutta High court on Thursday revoked government's ban on immersion of Durga idols during Muharram festival. The court said the state government cannot pass such orders.



It also directed the govt to make designated routes, security arrangements for Durga idol immersion processions, tazia processions on Muharram.



More details awaited