Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 3:56 AM IST
  Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Mulayam removes Akhilesh aide; SP 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kamal should enter politics, says Kejriwal      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      In Cong's backing for women's bill, BJP sees credit snatching      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Dominant India trounce Aus      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » Narayan Rane resigns from Congress but keeps everyone guessing

Narayan Rane resigns from Congress but keeps everyone guessing

Mrityunjay Bose, SINDHUDURG/MUMBAI, DH News Service Sep 22 2017, 1:20 IST
Veteran politician and Konkan strongman Narayan Rane. DH file photo

Veteran politician and Konkan strongman Narayan Rane. DH file photo

After days of political developments and a war of words, Konkan strongman Narayan Rane on Thursday quit the Congress but kept everyone guessing on his next move. Rane (65) also quit his membership from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

"When I came to the Congress, I was assured that I would be made the chief minister. However, the party went back on its words," Rane told reporters at Kudul in his hometurf of Sindhudurg. "I do not go after posts, the posts come to me," he said.
As he made an exit, he launched a scathing attack against several Congress leaders including Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan.

His older son, Dr Nilesh Rane, a former MP from Ratnagiri in Sindhudurg also quit the party.

However, his younger son Nitesh Rane, a Congress MLA from Kudal, remains with the Congress.

Rane, who chose the occasion of ghat-sthapana — the first day of Navratri — to announce his exit from the Congress, said that he would announce his next move before Dasara.

On Friday, Rane would embark on a state-wide tour from Nagpur, meeting his supporters. He has made it clear that he would create a dent in the rank and file of the Congress and Shiv Sena.

Rane, who was the chief minister briefly in 1999 during the erstwhile Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government, later became the leader of opposition when the Congress-NCP Democratic Front government came to power.

In 2005, he was expelled by Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray for revolting against Uddhav Thackeray and subsequently joined the Congress to become a minister and handled portfolios like revenue and industries.

In the past few months, there has been speculation that he would join the BJP. He reportedly also met BJP president Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that he was promised the chief minister's post by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her political secretary Ahmed Patel, Pranab Mukherjee, Digvijaya Singh and Margaret Alva.

"On three occasions, the Congress backtracked and ditched me," he said, adding that when he joined the Congress in 2005, he was assured that he would be made the chief minister within six months. "I was insulted and repeatedly himiliated," he said.

Rane claimed that in 2008, when the Congress decided to drop Vilasrao Deshmukh as the chief minister, 48 legislators voted for him, 32 voted for Ashok Chavan and 4 for Balasaheb Vikhe-Patil to take over. "Yet Ashok Chavan was made the chief minister," he said.

Prithviraj Chavan was never in the reckoning to become the chief minister in the first place. But when he did become the chief minister in 2010, he told me that I could pick the portfolio I wanted. I asked him to let me continue as revenue minister. Yet, he took away the revenue portfolio from me and gave me industries," he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.