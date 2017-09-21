Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Narayan Rane quits party, resigns as MLC

Mrityunjay Bose, SINDHUDURG/MUMBAI, DH News Service Sep 21 2017, 16:04 IST

Veteran politician and Konkan strongman Narayan Rane. DH file photo

Veteran politician and Konkan strongman Narayan Rane on Thursday resigned from the Congress.



Rane also quit his membership from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.



"I do not go for posts, the posts come to me," the 65-year-old firebrand politician said addressing a news conference at his home district from Sindhudurg.



From Friday, Rane would start statewide tour and meet his supporters - and he intends to create a dent in the base of Congress and the Shiv Sena.



The Congress had gone back on its word of making me the chief minister, he said, adding that he had been constantly humiliated by the party.



Rane also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan.



"I will show, whether people are with him or me," he said.



In 2005, Rane was expelled by Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray for rasing a banner of revolt against his son Uddhav Thackeray. However, he later joined the Congress.



Rane had served briefly as chief minister during the ersrwhile Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance government from 1995-99. He was then leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - and then joined Congress and handled protfolios like revenue and industries.



