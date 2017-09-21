SC warns BCCI officials over draft constitution

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before the apex court for a final decision. Representational Image. DH photo.

The Supreme Court today warned three top BCCI officials of serious consequences if they do not give suggestions on the cash-rich cricket body's draft constitution, in accordance with its judgement.



A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the draft constitution should include the suggestions of the Lodha committee in its entirety so that a holistic document can be placed before the apex court for a final decision.



During the hearing, the bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, expressed anguish over the "obstinate behaviour" of the three office-bearers -- C K Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhry, which, the top court said, was coming in the way of preparing the draft constitution.



The three officials were present in the court in compliance with its August 23 order summoning them to appear before it.



On the last date of hearing, the apex court had expressed its displeasure that the directions given by the apex court and its order on the recommendations of the Lodha panel have not been implemented yet.



The bench had also directed the Committee of Administrators to prepare a draft constitution of the BCCI in terms of its earlier judgment and order on the Lodha panel recommendations.



Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) had earlier targetted Chaudhary in the apex court for allegedly disregarding the court's direction by inviting disqualified cricket administrators to attend the board's meetings.



The court, however, had said it would first go by the COA's fourth status report and then look into the contempt petition filed by CAB.



Justice Lodha panel had recommended a slew of structural reforms, including one state, one vote, in BCCI which were approved by the apex court.

