'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide

Thursday 21 September 2017
Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Sep 21 2017, 17:30 IST
Alleged ''torture'' at the school drove a 12-year old child to kill himself in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur town, about 275 kilometres from here.

Sumit Kumar (name changed), a student of the 5th standard at a convent school in Gorakhpur, had consumed some poisonous substance a week back. He was admitted to the medical college hospital, where he died on Wednesday night after battling for life for six days.

Sources said that the family members while going through Sumit's school bag, found a letter he had written to his mother on the day he had consumed the poison.

In the letter, Sumit had narrated in detail about his ''torture'' at the school by his teachers. ''Today was my examination....I was made to stand on the bench for three hours by the class teacher....I have decided to kill myself...I wish no child got this kind of treatment,'' the letter said.

''Meri madam chapluson ki baat manti hai,'' (my teacher listens only to the sycophants), Sumit said in the letter and also asked his parents not ''believe'' his teacher.

Sources said that the Sumit had also mentioned in the letter that he would be killing himself. He was found lying unconscious by his mother when she returned home from the market.

Police sources said that the letter was in the possession of the cops and that a case had been registered against the teacher and the school management. One of the teachers has been detained by the police in this connection.

Angry over the suicide by the child, a mob latter pelted stones at the school, which was situated in Shahpur locality in the city.

The incident comes close on the heels of the death of a 12th standard girl after allegedly being ''pushed'' from the roof of her school in Deoria district in the state.
