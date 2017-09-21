Press Esc to close
Thursday 21 September 2017
News updated at 7:29 PM IST
You are here: Home » State » Karnataka strongly opposed to Cauvery Management Board: CM

Karnataka strongly opposed to Cauvery Management Board: CM

Press Trust of India, Mysuru, Sep 21 2017, 18:13 IST
Chief minister Siddaramaiah. DH file photo

Chief minister Siddaramaiah. DH file photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said his government was opposed to the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and that the lawyers representing the state had been asked to put forward this position very strongly in the Supreme Court.

"The judges in the Supreme Court, who are hearing the case, had made a passing remark yesterday about the formation of the Cauvery Management Board. It was not an order, it was only a passing remark," he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 10-day Dussehra festivities here, the chief minister said, "I am speaking to our lawyers. From the beginning, we have been opposing the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

"I have asked them to very strongly put forth our position and ensure that there is no order that affects our farmers' interests.

"We will make all efforts to protect our farmers' interests. There is no need for our farmers in the Cauvery basin region to worry."

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal on water-sharing.

The Tamil Nadu government, on Tuesday, had insisted that the court appoint an authority and frame a scheme for sharing and managing the water of the Cauvery among the riparian states, instead of leaving the responsibility to the Centre.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Rahul Gandhi addressing during a meeting with NRIs at Times Square in New York City on Wednesday..

Rahul Gandhi addressing during a meeting with NRIs at Times Square in New York City on Wednesday..

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.