Thursday 21 September 2017
News updated at 7:29 PM IST
Siddaramaiah wishes for another term as CM

Press Trust of India, Bengaluru, Sep 21 2017, 18:30 IST
Chief minister Siddaramaiah. DH file photo

As the Karnataka Assembly polls are due early next year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today wished for another term for himself.

He made his wish known in a tweet after inaugurating the 10-day Dussehra festivities in Mysuru.

"As the chief minister, I have participated in the Dussehra festivities five times. I would seek the blessings of the people to continue participating in the Dussehra festivities as the chief minister for five more years," Siddaramaiah wrote on his personal Twitter handle, @siddaramaiah.

In July, he had indicated that the 2018 Assembly polls could "most likely" be his last election.

The Congress party has already announced Siddaramaiah as its face for next year's Assembly polls.

The party had earlier said it was conducting a survey to collect data, which would help it select the candidates for the Assembly polls and decide the electoral strategy.
