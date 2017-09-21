There can be no justification for terrorism: Swaraj to SCO

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Sep 21 2017, 20:10 IST

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during a meeting of G4 countries in New York on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has told her counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that there can be no justification for any acts of terrorism.



Addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the grouping on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Swaraj also emphasised on connectivity with member nations.



"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said.



The SCO countries include China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan as its founding members. India and Pakistan joined the grouping as full members in June in Astana.



"Connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority. We want connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies," the minister said.



Responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that inclusivity, transparency and sustainability are imperative for this.



"For this respect for sovereignty is essential. Inclusivity, transparency and sustainability are imperative. Our involvement with the international North South transport corridor, Chabahar agreement and a decision to join the Ashkhabad agreement are all relevant," Kumar said. PTI LKJ CPS AKJ CPS

