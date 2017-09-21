Press Esc to close
Thursday 21 September 2017
News updated at 9:08 PM IST
You are here: Home » International » There can be no justification for terrorism: Swaraj to SCO

There can be no justification for terrorism: Swaraj to SCO

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Sep 21 2017, 20:10 IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during a meeting of G4 countries in New York on Wednesday. PTI Photo

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Brazilian Foreign Relations Minister Aloysio Nunes, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during a meeting of G4 countries in New York on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has told her counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation that there can be no justification for any acts of terrorism.

Addressing a meeting of foreign ministers of the grouping on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Swaraj also emphasised on connectivity with member nations.

"India strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for any acts of terrorism," Swaraj said.

The SCO countries include China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan as its founding members. India and Pakistan joined the grouping as full members in June in Astana.

"Connectivity with SCO countries is India's priority. We want connectivity to pave the way for cooperation and trust between our societies," the minister said.

Responding to questions, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that inclusivity, transparency and sustainability are imperative for this.

"For this respect for sovereignty is essential. Inclusivity, transparency and sustainability are imperative. Our involvement with the international North South transport corridor, Chabahar agreement and a decision to join the Ashkhabad agreement are all relevant," Kumar said. PTI LKJ CPS AKJ CPS
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Rahul Gandhi addressing during a meeting with NRIs at Times Square in New York City on Wednesday..

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

