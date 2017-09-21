Mamata slams critics for levelling charge of Muslim appeasement against her

Press Trust of India, Kolkata, Sep 21 2017, 20:13 IST

Her statement came in the backdrop of the Calcutta High Court today allowing the immersion of Durga idols on all days from Vijaya Dashami (September 30), including on Muharram (October 1). Photo credit: PTI. Representational Image.

Slamming the critics for levelling the charge of Muslim appeasement against her, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said it was "insulting" for her.



"No one accuses me of appeasement when I attend programmes of the Hindus, Christians or Buddhists. This charge is levelled only when I attend programmes of the Muslims," she said after inaugurating a Durga Puja pandal here.



"Such utterances are insulting," she said, adding, "I attend functions organised by people belonging to all religions and faith.



"I believe in all the religions. I feel angry when those, who have no idea about Bengal, give advice," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said.



"Does anyone immerse (Durga) idols on a Saturday or on 'ekadashi' (the day after Vijaya Dashami)?" she asked the gathering.



Her statement came in the backdrop of the Calcutta High Court today allowing the immersion of Durga idols on all days from Vijaya Dashami (September 30), including on Muharram (October 1).



Without naming any party, Banerjee alleged that some people were spreading canards.



"They are belittling the festivals of Bengal," she said.



The chief minister said crores of people participated in Durga Puja in Bengal and added that it could not be equated with any other festival.



She also alleged that the BJP-led central government was "conspiring against us through various agencies".



Banerjee also sounded a warning, saying it would not be tolerated if anyone tried to foment trouble during the upcoming Durga Puja.