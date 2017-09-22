Will maintain communal amity: Mamata

DH News Service, Kolkata Sep 22 2017, 2:02 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hurriedly convened a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna after the high court quashed the government's restrictions on Durga idol immersion.



The meeting was attended by state DGP Surajit Kar Purakayastha, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, state chief secretary and home secretary.



Emerging from the meeting Banerjee said a meeting has been convened tomorrow with Kolkata Police brass and all district Superintendents of Police.



“We will do whatever is needed to maintain law and order across the state,” Banerjee said.



Later while inaugurating a Durga puja in the Behala area of south Kolkata, the chief minister said, her government is committed to maintain communal harmony.



“Even if someone slits my throat, I will maintain communal harmony at all cost,” she said.