Power banks in flights: BCAS wants NIA, IB probe
In Delhi, a suspicious power bank was spotted inside a cargo consignment of India Post during an X-ray examination.
While the Delhi incident took place on Thursday, the Mangaluru incident occurred two days ago. The two incidents in a span of three days have prompted the BCAS to approach the NIA and IB for an investigation.
In Delhi, a suspicious power bank was spotted inside a cargo consignment of India Post during an X-ray examination. It was being flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh in an IndiGo flight.
During an examination of the power bank, officials detected some “clay-like substance” inside it. However, officials said, there was no explosive substance in it.
This incident came two days after a power bank in the checked-in baggage of a passenger travelling from Mangaluru to Dubai on IndiGo was found having a similar suspicious substance. According to rules, one cannot carry electronic items like laptops and power banks in checked-in baggage.