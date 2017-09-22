Power banks in flights: BCAS wants NIA, IB probe

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 22 2017, 1:45 IST

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a high-level probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) following the recovery of suspicious power banks in Delhi and Mangaluru airports.



While the Delhi incident took place on Thursday, the Mangaluru incident occurred two days ago. The two incidents in a span of three days have prompted the BCAS to approach the NIA and IB for an investigation.



In Delhi, a suspicious power bank was spotted inside a cargo consignment of India Post during an X-ray examination. It was being flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh in an IndiGo flight.



During an examination of the power bank, officials detected some “clay-like substance” inside it. However, officials said, there was no explosive substance in it.



This incident came two days after a power bank in the checked-in baggage of a passenger travelling from Mangaluru to Dubai on IndiGo was found having a similar suspicious substance. According to rules, one cannot carry electronic items like laptops and power banks in checked-in baggage.