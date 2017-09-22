Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 3:56 AM IST
  Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Mulayam removes Akhilesh aide; SP 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kamal should enter politics, says Kejriwal      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      In Cong's backing for women's bill, BJP sees credit snatching      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Dominant India trounce Aus      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath

Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 22 2017, 2:09 IST
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI file photo.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI file photo.

Taking on the government’s critics, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked why they should object to deporting illegal immigrants if Myanmar is willing to take back the Rohingyas.

His comments, made at the ‘National Seminar on Good Governance, Development and Human Rights’ organised by the National Human Rights Commission, follows the MHA’s affidavit supporting the government’s stand to deport them.

The NHRC had asked the home ministry for a report saying its intervention in allowing the Rohingya is “appropriate from the human rights angle.”

“Rohingya are not refugees. They have not come here after following proper procedures. No Rohingya has applied for asylum. They are illegal immigrants,” he said.

Singh also said that India is not violating any international convention and is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugees Convention. On Monday, the MHA submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying Rohingya pose a serious security threat to India. He also added that providing facilities to the illegal immigrants out of the existing national resources would have an adverse impact on Indian citizens.

Foreign nationals

On August 18, the NHRC sought a report from the MHA and said: “Refugees are no doubt foreign nationals but they are human beings and before taking a big step, the Government of India has to look into every aspect of the situation, keeping the fact in focus that the members of the Rohingya community, who have crossed the Indian borders and are residing here for long, have a fear of persecution once they are pushed back to their native country”.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.