Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 3:56 AM IST
  Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Mulayam removes Akhilesh aide; SP 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kamal should enter politics, says Kejriwal      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      In Cong's backing for women's bill, BJP sees credit snatching      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Dominant India trounce Aus      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » Bangladesh wants Myanmar to take back Rohingyas through joint verification

Bangladesh wants Myanmar to take back Rohingyas through joint verification

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 22 2017, 2:12 IST
Nay Pyi Daw has since long been denying full citizenship rights to Rohingya, although they have been living at the Rakhine state of the country for centuries. Reuters

Nay Pyi Daw has since long been denying full citizenship rights to Rohingya, although they have been living at the Rakhine state of the country for centuries. Reuters

Dhaka wants Nay Pyi Daw to implement the Kofi Annan panel’s report and launch a “joint verification” to repatriate the Rohingyas, who fled violence in Myanmar and took refuge in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India, Syed Muazzem Ali, said Myanmar must implement the recommendations of the advisory commission on Rakhine State, which was headed by former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan.

“The Kofi Annan commission was instituted by the Myanmar government. The panel has done a realistic study...One of its recommendations is a joint verification process by authorities of Myanmar and Bangladesh under the supervision of United Nations High Commission for Refugees for repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar,” Ali told DH on Thursday, adding: “We support it”.

The latest exodus of Rohingyas from the Rakhine state in western Myanmar started after the country’s armed forces launched an offensive in response to attacks on security posts by the militants. With nearly 400 of them killed and over a hundred villages burnt; nearly 4,00,000 Rohingyas, including a large number of women and children, had to take refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Almost an equal number of Rohingyas had previously taken refuge in Bangladesh after escaping earlier waves of violence against them in Myanmar. The latest exodus almost doubled the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, thus putting a huge burden on Dhaka.

“We are giving shelter to them out of humanitarian consideration and we believe that we will be able to repatriate them at the earliest possible opportunity,” said Dhaka’s envoy to New Delhi.

Nay Pyi Daw has since long been denying full citizenship rights to Rohingya, although they have been living at the Rakhine state of the country for centuries.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.