Friday 22 September 2017
Govt eyes extra Rs 500 bn to halt slowdown

Reuters: Sep 22 2017, 2:29 IST
A final decision on stepping up the funding and breaching the fiscal deficit target will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the officials said. Reuters

The Centre is considering a plan to loosen its fiscal deficit target to enable it to spend up to Rs 500 billion more to halt an economic slowdown, two officials with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.

Growth in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to a three-year low of 5.7% in the quarter that ended in June, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday that the government was looking for ways to speed it up.

The officials, who declined to be named as the measures have not been made public yet, said the extra spending was estimated to widen the federal fiscal deficit for the financial year ending next March to 3.7% of the GDP from a budgeted target of 3.2%. "The fiscal deficit is not a sacrosanct number," one of the officials said.

The official said that the economy was passing through a "transitory phase" after the government banned old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in November 2016 and also after the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July 2017.

"The government could ask Parliament to give its approval to defer the fiscal consolidation path this year," the second government official said.

With the extra money, the government is looking to spend more on bank recapitalisations, rural jobs programme and rural housing.

A final decision on stepping up the funding and breaching the fiscal deficit target will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the officials said.

