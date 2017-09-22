Dawood, Anees and Shakeel all in Pak: cops

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai, Sep 22 2017, 19:49 IST





“Dawood Ibrahim’s extortion network is active…he is very much in Pakistan,” top officials of the Thane police said a day after Iqbal Kaskar gave away four addresses of Karachi of Dawood Ibrahim, during the interrogation.



“Whether it is Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees Ibrahim and his close lieutenant Chhota Shakeel…all are in Pakistan, they are not in Dubai or Saudi Arabia…this is what Iqbal Kaskar has confirmed to us,” according to senior inspector Pradeep Sharma, the famed encounter specialist, who now heads the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Police.





One of the big problems with cops over the years is that people seldom come forward to complain against Dawood Ibrahim gang. “In this case, we picked up Iqbal Kaskar and he started giving the names from whom he had been extorting money,” police officials said, adding that as of now, Iqbal Kaskar had been booked in two cases. “We are expecting more people to come forward and lodge complaints,” the officials said.





A couple of days ago, Thane police commissioner Parambir Singh had indicated that the investigations would not be limited to one complaint but would be broad-based. “We are going to investigate everything right from extortion to drug syndicates to D-gang’s nexus with a politician,” a senior Crime Branch official said.



“We are confronting Iqbal Kaskar with information and he is speaking out now. Initially, he was resisting but now he is cooperating,” Sharma said.





During the investigation, it has come to light that the Iqbal Kaskar was extorting money from businessmen, builders and developers, jewellers in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai – which is known for his high real estate prices.

Claims of Dawood's wife Mumbai visit being checked



In what comes as a shocking revelation, Iqbal Kaskar told police that Dawood Ibrahim's wife Mehajabin Shaikh had visited Mumbai last year to meet her father.



However, the claims are being independently verified . According to Kaskar, his sister-in-law had come to meet her father Salim Kashmiri. However, after meeting the family, she left for Pakistan.



Pakistan-based Dawood Ibrahim’s “extortion business” is still active in Mumbai and its suburban areas, according to investigations conducted by the Thane police, which has recently arrested his brother Iqbal Kaskar.