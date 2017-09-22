Kidnapped IT officer's son killed in Bengaluru, four arrested

Press Trust of India, Bengaluru, Sep 22 2017, 16:36 IST

The body of an Income Tax officer's son was found near a lake today, 10 days after he was apparently kidnapped, and police said they have arrested four people including a friend of the victim.



The decomposed body of 19-year-old Sharath Kumar was found buried near Ramohalli lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru, police said.



Police believe the abductors killed the teenager because they feared being caught.



Police said four people have been arrested but did not reveal their identities or give details.



Sharath, the son of I-T officer Niranjan Kumar, had left home at Ullala in his new motorcycle on September 12, telling his parents that he will back soon. However, he did not return home till late in the night.



His parents tried calling him but to no avail. Two days later he sent a WhatsApp video message telling his parents to arrange Rs 50 lakh to pay his abductors as ransom.



His parents lodged a complaint with the police and a manhunt was launched but the police drew a blank.



The teenager was studying automobile engineering at Acharya Institute of Engineering in Begnaluru.

