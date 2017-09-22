Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
NSA Doval's 'double squeeze' strategy will never succeed: Pak

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Sep 22 2017, 12:13 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Abbasi addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. Reuters photo

Pakistan today said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's "offensive defense and double squeeze" strategy to make India a regional hegemon will never succeed.

Exercising its right to reply in the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan said it is "unfortunate" that India has chosen to criticise the statement of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Kashmir "which reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the oppressed and suffering people" of the Valley.

"The strategy offensive defense and double squeeze floated blatantly by NSA Doval which India believes can make it a regional hegemon can never succeed," Tipu Usman, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, said.

"Indian operators of mayhem and terror such as commander Jadav caught red-handed in Pakistan while spreading sabotage, terrorism and espionage can never fulfill Indian dreams, which will remain just that dreams, Pakistan said.

The diplomat said the "plight" of Kashmiri people at the hands of the Indian security forces is being documented by the international community and rights organisations.

He said the people of Kashmir look towards the international community especially members of the UN Security Council to deliver on their pledge to hold a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the UN's auspices, to enable them to decide their future.

"Let me reemphasise and reject any misconceptions that India may have wished to create. India is responsible for undermining regional peace and stability, he said.

The Pakistani diplomat alleged that due to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Indian forces on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir at least 10 civilians including many women have lost their lives on the Pakistan side.

"The shelling continues unabated, a sad reminder of Indian intransigence and stubbornness. This too shall fail, said the Pakistani diplomat.

Exercising its right to reply after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raked up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly, India called Pakistan a "terroristan" and said it has become "a geography synonymous with terror" with a flourishing "industry" producing and exporting global terrorism.

Abbasi accused India of indulging in terror activities against his country and warned of a "matching response" if it "ventures across the LoC" or acts upon its "doctrine of limited war against Pakistan."

He urged the United Nations to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir, as he claimed that the struggle of the people in the region is being "brutally suppressed" by India.
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

