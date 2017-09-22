Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 3:16 PM IST
Pak rakes up Kashmir at UN, warns India against 'limited war' doctrine

Press Trust of India, United Nations, Sep 22 2017, 14:18 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Abbasi addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. Reuters photo

Pakistani Prime Minister Abbasi addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York. Reuters photo

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today urged the UN to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir and warned India against pursuing the doctrine of "limited war" against his country, saying it will evoke a strong and "matching response".

Abbasi in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly, raked up the Kashmir issue, alleging that the struggle of the people in the Valley is being "brutally suppressed" by India.

In his anti-India rhetoric, Abbasi accused India of indulging in terror activities against Pakistan and warned of a "matching response" if it "ventures across the LoC (Line of Control)" or acts upon its "doctrine of limited war" against his country.

"The Kashmir dispute should be resolved justly, peacefully and expeditiously. As India is unwilling to resume the peace process with Pakistan, we call on the Security Council to fulfil its obligation to secure the implementation of its own resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

He said the UN Secretary General should appoint a special envoy on Kashmir. "His mandate should flow from the longstanding but unimplemented resolutions of the Security Council."

He lamented that despite over 600 ceasefire violations on the India-Pakistan border since January this year, Pakistan has acted with restraint.

"But if India does venture across the LoC, or acts upon its doctrine of limited war against Pakistan, it will evoke a strong and matching response," he said.

The Pakistani prime minister said the "legitimate struggle for self-determination" of the people of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be "brutally suppressed" by Indian security forces.

Abbasi, who assumed office few months ago, mentioned Kashmir a total of 17 times and India 14 times among other things in his speech.

He also claimed that from day one of its creation, Pakistan has faced "unremitting hostility" from its eastern neighbour (India).

"India refuses to implement the unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council, which mandate a UN supervised plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to freely decide their destiny," he said.

Abbasi demanded an international investigation into the alleged atrocities in Kashmir and sending of an inquiry commission to the Valley.

He alleged that the Indian security forces' "brutalities" clearly constitute war crimes and violate the Geneva Conventions.

However, he said that Pakistan remains open to resuming a comprehensive dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues, especially Kashmir and discuss measures to maintain peace and security in the region.

"This dialogue must be accompanied by an end to India's campaign of subversion and state sponsored terrorism against Pakistan, including from across our western border," Abbasi said.

Later, exercising its right to reply, India ripped into Pakistan, describing it as "terroristan" and a land of "pure terror" that hosts a flourishing industry to produce and export global terrorism.

In a no-holds-barred speech at the UN General Assembly, India's representative said, "In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror."

Playing on the country's name, which means "land of pure," Eenam Gambhir, a First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said, "The quest for a land of pure has actually produced 'the land of pure terror'. Pakistan is now 'Terroristan', with a flourishing industry producing and exporting global terrorism."
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

