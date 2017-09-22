Rajinikanth supports Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission
Rajinikanth's tweet comes a day after film star Kamal Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here, amid indications that he, too, might join politics. PTI File Photo
Cleanliness was godliness, the 66-year-old said on Twitter, backing the initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
"I extend my full support to our hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness," Rajinikanth tweeted.
Haasan was invited by Kejriwal to join politics to fight corruption and communalism.
Haasan had said earlier that he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decided to enter politics.
The fortnight from September 15 till Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated as 'Swachhta Hi Seva'.
Celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar have also pledged their support to the Swachhta movement.