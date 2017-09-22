Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally by India, Pak: China

Press Trust of India, Beijing, Sep 22 2017, 14:12 IST
Kang said that China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear, and that India and Pakistan alone must resolve the dispute.

China today said the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan through talks, while dismissing calls by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for the implementation of the UN resolution on the dispute.

Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan. "China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.

"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.
