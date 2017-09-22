Case booked against Hindu outfit leader for provocative speech

Press Trust of India, Mangaluru, Sep 22 2017, 14:53 IST

Jagadish Karnath made derogatory comments on the religious status of the inspector of the Puttur town police station, Abdul Khader. YouTube screengrab.

A Suo motu case was registered against an office-bearer of a Hindu outfit today for his alleged provocative speech and derogatory comments about a police officer at a protest meeting here, the police said.



Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) organising secretary Jagadish Karanth was accused of making "derogatory comments" on the religious status of Abdul Khader, inspector of the Puttur town police station, at a meeting at Puttur near here on September 15, to protest against "attacks" on Hindus.



An individual complaint had been filed by one K Aziz asking the police to register a case against Karanth for allegedly using "derisive" language against the police officer identifying him with a religion.



Karanth has been booked under various sections of the IPC including, 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant), police said.