Case booked against Hindu outfit leader for provocative speech
Jagadish Karnath made derogatory comments on the religious status of the inspector of the Puttur town police station, Abdul Khader. YouTube screengrab.
Hindu Jagaran Vedike (HJV) organising secretary Jagadish Karanth was accused of making "derogatory comments" on the religious status of Abdul Khader, inspector of the Puttur town police station, at a meeting at Puttur near here on September 15, to protest against "attacks" on Hindus.
An individual complaint had been filed by one K Aziz asking the police to register a case against Karanth for allegedly using "derisive" language against the police officer identifying him with a religion.
Karanth has been booked under various sections of the IPC including, 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 189 (threat of injury to public servant), police said.