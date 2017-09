New Delhi, Press Trust of India, Sep 22 2017, 15:16 IST

Fashion designer Rohit Bal was arrested allegedly after quarrelling with his neighbour in south Delhi's Defence Colony in the early hours today, the police said.



The police were informed by Bal's neighbour. It is suspected that the designer was under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place around 1 am, they said.



He was arrested and later granted bail, said a senior police officer.