Official events should be conducted in 'national language': Harsha Vardhan

Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 4:45 PM IST
  Uber stripped of London licence      Pak shelling forces hundreds of border residents to flee their homes      Pak rakes up Kashmir at UN, warns India against 'limited war' doctrine      Dawood is in Pak: Iqbal Kaskar      Two militants involved in Banihal terror attack arrested      'Mentally deranged US dotard' and other North Korean insults      India slams Pakistan at UN, says it is 'terroristan', land of pure terror      Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border      'Torture' at school drives 12-year old to commit suicide      Center open to have unconditional dialogue with Kashmiri separatists: Ram Madhav      Mulayam removes Akhilesh aide; SP 'family war' intensifies      Second Indian journalist killed in one month      Calcutta HC revokes Bengal curbs on Durga idol immersion      At UN, world leaders confront North Korea crisis      Kamal should enter politics, says Kejriwal      No daily allowance for employees to travel on LTC: Govt      More GeneXpert machines to pick up drug resistant TB cases : J P Nadda      Centre will bring back Dawood just before general elections: Raj Thackeray      In Cong's backing for women's bill, BJP sees credit snatching      Saina, Sindhu lose; Srikanth, Prannoy reach quarters at Japan      'Pak developed short-range nuclear weapons to counter 'Cold Start' doctrine'      Dominant India trounce Aus      Three civilians killed in Tral grenade attack    
You are here: Home » National » Official events should be conducted in 'national language': Harsha Vardhan

Official events should be conducted in 'national language': Harsha Vardhan

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 22 2017, 16:10 IST
Harsha Vardhan said that the environment 'probably' becomes more pleasant when events take place in Hindi. DH photo.

Harsha Vardhan said that the environment 'probably' becomes more pleasant when events take place in Hindi. DH photo.

Official events should be conducted in the "national language" wherever possible, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said today, while lauding the use of Hindi in such programmes.

Vardhan, the minister for environment and forest and science and technology, said he has observed that 95 per cent of the programmes in his ministries are conducted in English.

"I am happy that the programme is being conducted in Hindi. It is not a sin to compere in English. But wherever possible, if we can use our national language for conducting the proceedings, then the environment probably becomes more pleasant (satvik)," Vardhan said, while speaking in Hindi.

The minister made the remarks at a seminar, 'Role of security forces in combating wildlife crimes', that was organised by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The SSB, a paramilitary force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, guards the borders along Nepal and Bhutan.

Stressing on giving women officers more prominence in official events, Vardhan said that he has asked his ministries to ensure that at least one-third of the panelists on the dais during such events are women scientists. PTI PR ASK MIN ASK
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

A woman covers herself with a plastic bag as she makes her way to work as Hurricane Maria...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

Bollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal showcases a creation by designer Rajat K Tangri during the...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

People pushing a car at a waterlogged road after heavy rains in Varanasi on Thursday...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Policemen guard outside former chief minister S M Krishna's son in-law Siddartha's corporate ...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's David Warner...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

A man is rescued from a collapsed building in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City after an...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.