Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 9:13 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart

Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart

Kalyan Ray, New Delhi, DH News Service, Sep 22 2017, 16:48 IST
The DGMO also reaffirmed that the Indian Army would like to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LoC provided there was a reciprocal effort from Pakistan. Representational Image. File photo.

Indian Army on Friday sternly told its Pakistani counterpart that it reserved the right to retaliate to unprovoked firing from across the border.


“Indian Army is a professional Army and reserves the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident leading to loss of life of our troop. The Army is sincere in its efforts to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Control, provided there was a reciprocal effort from Pakistan,” Lt Gen A K Bhatt, the director general of military operation of Army told his Pakistani counterpart.


Using the telephonic hotline that exists between the two DGMOs, Lt Gen Bhatt spoke to his Pakistani counterpart Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza in the afternoon in the wake of another round of heavy exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday morning, the troops exchanged fire in the Samba sector. The request for the conversation came from the Pakistan side.

Lt Gen Bhatt told the Pakistani officer that all Cease Fire Violations in the Jammu Sector were initiated by Pakistan Rangers and Border Security Force troops only responded appropriately. It was also emphasised that no targeted firing on civilians was carried out by the Indian troops. The BSF firings, Bhatt said, were also targeted to armed intruders, attempting to infiltrate from the close proximity of Pakistan posts along the Amritsar border.


The DGMO made it clear that the trend of infiltration along the Line of Control continued with the active support of Pakistan's forward posts impacting the peace and tranquillity near the disputed border as well as the internal security of the country. This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of Indian troops undertaken through cross-border actions duly supported by Pakistan Army troops, said an Indian Army press statement, quoting the DGMO.

