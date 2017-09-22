Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
You are here: Home » National » PM targets previous govts, says exchequer was 'destroyed' to win elections

PM targets previous govts, says exchequer was 'destroyed' to win elections

Press Trust of India, Varanasi, Sep 22 2017, 19:46 IST
Narendra Modi at Varanasi for the inauguration of the Vadodara-Varanasi Mahamana Express. PTI photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at previous governments, saying they seemed to hate development and that the national exchequer was "destroyed" to win elections.

Starting his two-day visit to Varanasi, Modi gifted schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore to his Lok Sabha constituency.

"Pehle aisisarkarein aa kegayijinkovikasseynafratjaisamahaultha. Unke liyesarkaritijorichunao jitney kekaryakramomeintabah ho jaatithi (Governments in the past were such that they seemed to hate development. For them, national exchequer was destroyed in the task of winning elections)," he said addressing a public meeting here.

The prime minister, who was speaking after inaugurating several development initiatives, said, "We not only launch but also complete projects." He targeted previous governments, saying they were driven by political calculations, resulting in schemes being inaugurated but never seeing completion.

Asserting that his government's effort was to empower the poor, he said, "Our aim is to see that the dream of development is fulfilled and lives of poor changes and they get opportunities." Modi said even the poor people do not want their future generations to eke out a living like themselves. "No poor person wants to give their children their poverty in inheritance," Modi said.

He said his government shares their dream and is working to realise it. "Our government has a dream to wipe out poverty," he said.

He inaugurated the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts and crafts museum - constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Referring to development projects for weavers, who constitute a major chunk of the population in the city, Modi said his government wants their works to be showcased globally so as to enhance their economic prospects. "Our weavers need a global market which will enhance their economic prospects significantly," he said. At the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, Modi evinced keen interest in the wooden and glass products on display and talked to the rural artisans to encourage them.

The prime minister said his government has started initiatives to connect waterways for economic develoment. He also flagged off, via a video link, the Mahamana Express train to connect Varanasi with Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat, his home state. Modi inaugurated banking services of the Utkarsh Bank and unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the headquarters building of the Bank.

The Utkarsh Bank specializes in micro-finance. The prime minister dedicated a Jal Ambulance (water amublance) service and a 'Jal Shav Vahan' service (water-based vehicle service for ferrying bodies) to the people of Varanasi, through a video link. On the first day of his two-day tour, he is scheduled to visit the historic Tulsi Manas Temple, where he will release a postal stamp on "Ramayana." He will also visit the Durga Mata Temple in the pilgim city.
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match

