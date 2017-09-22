Another 'Baba' arrested for raping physically challenged disciple

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Sep 22 2017, 20:21 IST

The Baba was taken to West Bengal on transit remand, sources said. DH File Photo

A 'baba' was arrested on charges of raping a physically challenged disciple at his 'ashram' (mutt) in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, about 400 kilometres from here. According to the police sources here, the victim, who hailed from West Bengal, had been living at the ashram of the baba at Barsana in the district for the past several months. The victim alleged that the baba raped her repeatedly and threw her out of the 'ashram', when she became pregnant. The victim, who was a resident of Bongaon locality in 24 Pargnas district in West Bengal, then returned home and lodged a complaint with the police there. A team of West Bengal police accompanied by the local copsreached the 'ashram' of the Baba on Thursday night and arrested him, sources said. The Baba was taken to West Bengal on transit remand, sources said. The baba, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the victim wanted to oust him from the ashram and hence had implicated him in a false case.He also claimed that the family members of the woman had visited his ashram last year and left the victim there asking him to take care of her. Barely a few days back a 'sadhvi' (woman disciple) had allegedly been gang raped at the famous Radha Rani Temple at Barsana by three guards of the temple. The 'sadhvi' was forcibly taken away by the alleged culprits to a room and was gang raped there. Two of the accused persons had been arrested.