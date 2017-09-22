Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
Banaras Hindu University girls shave heads to protest molestation

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Sep 22 2017, 20:51 IST
Hundreds of girls staged a noisy demonstration at the main entrance of the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi late on Thursday night in protest against rising incidents of eve-teasing on the campus even as the varsity authorities advised the girls not to venture out of their hostels after six in the evening.

Some girl students got their heads shaved to register their protest against alleged attempt to molest them on the campus, reports said.

The demonstration by a large number of girls triggered panic among the officials as it came barely a few hours before the arrival of prime minister Narendra Modi on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Sources said that a student of bachelor of fine arts course was allegedly molested by three boys while she was on the way back to her hostel from class on Thursday evening.

The girl alleged that she reported the matter to the chief proctor of the varsity but the latter asked her to ''forget'' about it as PM was going to be in the town.

The victim informed other inmates of the hostel and within a few hours hundreds of girls assembled at the main entrance of the varsity and raised slogans against the BHU authorities.

''We are being abused on a daily basis...the boys threaten to tear our clothes,'' said one of the protesting girls.

Another girl said that the boys threw letters tied with stones on the windows of their rooms in the hostels. ''It has become very difficult to even walk in the evenings,'' she remarked.

The girl said that the varsity administration, instead of taking action, had advised them not to venture out between six in the evening till morning.

The girls dispersed well after midnight after assurance from the varsity officials that security would be beefed up around the girls hostels and action would be ensured against the guilty.
