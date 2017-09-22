Narayan Rane's entry not discussed so far: BJP

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai, Sep 22 2017, 21:05 IST

A day after Konkan strongman Narayan Rane resigned from the Congress and his MLC seat, the BJP on Friday said that the matter of his entry into the saffron party is yet to be discussed.



“The matter has not come before the 11-member core committee,” senior BJP leader and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil told reporters in Pune on Friday. “It’s the core committee which discusses various important issues, we have met last week, but nothing of that sort (Rane’s entry into BJP) came up or discussed,” said Patil, who had last month said that he was ready to give the revenue portfolio if Rane joins the government.



Patil, who is the No. 2 in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Shiv Sena saffron alliance, said that such matters would be discussed at the level of BJP president Amit Shah.



On Thursday, at a news conference in Kudal in Sindhudurg district, Rane tendered his resignation saying that Congress had not kept the promise of making him the chief minister. Besides, Rane had also announced that he would decide on his future plans before Dassera.



A few months ago, Rane, accompanied by chief minister Fadnavis, had met Shah, however, both Rane and BJP had denied this.





