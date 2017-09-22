Press Esc to close
Friday 22 September 2017
News updated at 10:46 PM IST
  Centre to hold one lakh LPG Panchayats in rural India to promote LPG usage      Nod for immersion on Muharram if situation found fit : WB govt      Cow vigilantism: SC asks 22 states to file compliance reports      Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley      Banaras Hindu University girls shave heads to protest molestation      Another 'Baba' arrested for raping physically challenged disciple      Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart      Uber stripped of London licence      Pak shelling forces hundreds of border residents to flee their homes      Pak rakes up Kashmir at UN, warns India against 'limited war' doctrine      Dawood, Anees and Shakeel all in Pak: cops      Two militants involved in Banihal terror attack arrested      'Mentally deranged US dotard' and other North Korean insults      India slams Pakistan at UN, says it is 'terroristan', land of pure terror      Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      First Scorpene submarine delivered to Navy      Stray dogs maul boy in Guntur, people take video      Cong hits back at BJP for criticising Rahul's remarks      Kumaraswamy hospitalised to undergo valve replacement surgery      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit      Textile industry is growing with FDI having Tripled in 3 years : Smriti Irani      Rahul Gandhi to stay put in Saurashtra for 3 days to help revive party fortunes      Don't display political cartoons in Durga Puja pandals: Govt tells organisers      Three civilians injured in fresh ceasefire violation along border    
You are here: Home » Business » Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley

Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Sep 22 2017, 21:33 IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI File Photo

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. PTI File Photo

As the government looks at ways to revive sagging growth, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said maintaining fiscal prudence is a "challenge", but maintained that there is no need to "panic".

"How do you maintain the balancing act between continuing to spend in an economy, continuing to support your banks and at the same time maintain the best standards of fiscal prudence? I think the last part is the current challenge that we are facing," he said.

Speaking at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum here, Jaitley reiterated that the government is looking at measures to boost the economy but refused to answer a specific question on whether it will be a "stimulus" or not.

There is an increased speculation over a possible fiscal stimulus which can go above Rs 40,000 crore after six successive quarters of dip in the economic growth, which slid to 3-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter.

However, increasing public spending comes with the threat of stoking inflation and breaching the fiscal deficit commitments, something which the rating agencies are not very comfortable with.

Stating that the world must be "rest assured" about India, Jaitley said the answer to the challenge lies in balancing the conflicting aspects.

"We are all conscious of the fact that there is a value and an importance of the kind of prudence that is required in an economy, we are a responsible economy.

"At the same time, we also are conscious in such situations of spending. Obviously, the real answer lies in finding the balance between the two. The balance lies in finding the resources to do the same," he said.

"I don't think there is a need for panic. There's a need for analysis and for responsive action to this and we are fully prepared for this," he added.

Under the revised fiscal responsibility roadmap, the government is committed to getting the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 but reserves the right to push it by 0.5 per cent in case of demanding circumstances.

Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant, who was also at the event, said the states need to be very astute in their financial management.

Kant also suggested looking at the quality of fiscal deficit and focusing on pushing exports, bank recapitalisation and projects at the last stage of completion.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.