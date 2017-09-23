Frame rules to hire chiefs in state pollution control boards: SC to states

DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 23 2017, 2:35 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the state governments to frame guidelines to ensure that professionals and experts are appointed as chairman and members of the Pollution Control Board.



A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta expressed concern that despite the presence of a large number of professional expertise, “unqualified” people were allowed to man the body meant to curb pollution.



“The concern really is not one of a lack of professional expertise, there is plenty of it available in the country,” the court said.



“But the lack of dedication and willingness to take advantage of resources available and instead benefit someone close to the powers that be. With this couldn’t-care-less attitude, the environment and public trust are the immediate casualties. It is unlikely that with such an attitude, any substantive effort can be made to tackle environmental degradation and pollution,” it added.



It warned the states that if no corrective steps were taken, then any damage to the environment could be permanent and irreversible or at least long-lasting.



The court relied upon a 2013 report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences that showed appointments of chairpersons to various state pollution control boards like Karnataka (a senior BJP leader), Himachal Pradesh (a Congress leader and former MLA), Uttar Pradesh (appointed on the recommendation of Samajwadi Party leader), Arunachal Pradesh (a sitting NCP MLA), Manipur (a sitting MLA), Maharashtra (a former bureaucrat) were in blatant violation of the guidelines.



However, the court allowed a batch of civil appeals against an order by the National Green Tribunal in 2016 that had quashed such appointments by various states. It noted that the directions were passed beyond jurisdiction.



The court directed the states to frame appropriate rules and guidelines within six months for the appointment of chairman and members of state boards. It would be open to any public-spirited person to challenge the nominations, if not done in accordance with the statutory and constitutional requirements.