Saturday 23 September 2017
Relief for BSY as HC stays ACB probe

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 23 2017, 2:47 IST
BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the ACB investigation into two FIRs filed against former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa.

The ACB had filed two FIRs in connection with denotification of 257 acres of land for forming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in Bengaluru North.

Justice Aravind Kumar granted the interim prayer sought by Yeddyurappa, negating the contentions put forth by the ACB.

The first FIR pertains to land acquired in Avalahalli while the second is with regard to land acquired in Somashettihalli.

Citing lack of materials to prove the case against Yeddyurappa, the judge said the scheme to form the layout had lapsed as there was a delay of over 6 years and no final notification was issued.

