Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 2:52 AM IST
You are here: Home » City » 31 Bengaluru sub-registrars in dock for violation in property registration

31 Bengaluru sub-registrars in dock for violation in property registration

Bharath Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Sep 23 2017, 2:52 IST
The officers are facing serious charges of flouting rules pertaining to property registration. File Photo

The officers are facing serious charges of flouting rules pertaining to property registration. File Photo

In a classic case of fence eating the crop, 31 of the 43 sub-registrars in Bengaluru are facing a probe for allowing registration of illegal immovable properties in the city’s outskirts.

The officers are facing serious charges of flouting rules pertaining to property registration.

They were to verify the authenticity of Form 9 and Form 11 (e-khata and tax demand register, respectively, for non-agriculture properties located in rural areas) with the help of e-swathu software, before registration. But the sub-registrars seem to have had turned a blind eye.

No verification

As a result, scores of properties are said to have been registered without any verification, including cases involving fake documents.

Shockingly, these officials continue to function in their posts, as the government has been dragging its feet on taking action. The Department of Stamps and Registration had recommended transferring the sub-registrars to ensure a fair probe, but the government has remained silent on this. Only recently did the Revenue Department order a departmental enquiry against each of these officials. The move comes more than three years after the irregularities came to light.

The 31 sub-registrars, along with some first and second division assistants, figure in a list of 41 officials who will individually face an inquiry at the hands of retired district judge M G Hiremath, according to the government order, a copy of which is with DH.

The probe has been ordered into illegal registration of properties between July 2014 and May 2015. In June 2013, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department made it mandatory for digitised extracts of Forms 9 and 11 to be produced during registration of properties under gram panchayat limits.This was done expressly to prevent mushrooming of illegal layouts.

Further, in July 2014, the government issued an order that the sub-registrars should allow registration only after verifying property details, especially Form 9 and 11 in e-swathu software. This was not done.

“The exact extent of irregularities will be known after charge sheets are prepared for each official,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, inspector-general of registration and commissioner of stamps.

The 31 sub-registrars facing inquiry include those at Banashankari, Chamarajpet, Basavanagudi, Indiranagar and Gandhinagar among others. Only six sub-registrars responded to show-cause notices asking them to explain the irregularities, but their response was unsatisfactory.

While the government dragged its feet, two sub-registrars - S R Vasant Kumar (KR Puram) and T Gopalakrishna (Peenya) - retired two years ago.

“The flip side is that these sub-registrars want this departmental inquiry. After all, they may get away with some increment cuts. They want to stay on in the same post,” a senior stamps and registration official said.

“Also, suspending them will hit property registrations due to staff crunch.”
It was in March 2016 that Hiremath was appointed to probe the irregularities. In June that year, Hiremath requested the government for an order allowing him to conduct a separate inquiry for each official. The government took 11 months to pass the order.




Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.