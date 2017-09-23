Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 10:36 AM IST
You are here: Home » National » Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured

Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured

Press Trust of India, Jammu, Sep 23 2017, 10:01 IST
Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets in Jammu, Samba and Poonch districts in overnight firing and shelling, injuring two BSF jawans and five civilians, officials said today. PTI file photo for representation only

Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets in Jammu, Samba and Poonch districts in overnight firing and shelling, injuring two BSF jawans and five civilians, officials said today. PTI file photo for representation only

Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets in Jammu, Samba and Poonch districts in overnight firing and shelling, injuring two BSF jawans and five civilians, officials said today.

Continuous violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) have forced hundreds of border residents to flee their homes.

Pakistan troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling on villages and border outposts in Arnia, R S Pura and Ramgarh sectors along the IB in Jammu and Samba districts since last evening, the officials said.

They targeted over 20 villages. Three civilians in Satowali village of R S Pura sector were injured in Pakistani shelling and had to be hospitalised, they said, adding that another villager was injured in Treva in Arnia sector.

In Ramgarh sector in Samba, two BSF jawans suffered minor injuries in Pakistani firing, the officials said. Pakistan also engaged in heavy firing and shelling in Poonch sector along the LoC last evening. An eight-year-old boy was injured in the firing, they said.

Over 500 people were evacuated by the police from a few border hamlets targeted by Pakistani troops last night, they said. The villagers have been housed in a camp.

Over 20,000 people have also fled their homes and hearths in Arnia and R S Pura sectors in the past few days, the officials said.

There have been continuous firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the LoC between September 13 and September 18.

Firing and shelling resumed on September 21 after a two- day lull. A BSF jawan and a civilian were killed and 25 others including five BSF personnel were injured in the shelling and firing by Pakistani troops during the period.

Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the Indian Army.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.