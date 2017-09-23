Filmmaker Karim Morani surrenders in connection with rape case

Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
JBS Umanadh, Hyderabad, DH News Service, Sep 23 2017, 11:56 IST
Bollywood filmmaker Karim Morani. File photo

Bollywood filmmaker Karim Morani, accused in two separate 2G spectrum scam cases, surrendered before the Hayathnagar police here on Friday midnight. He has been facing the charge of repeatedly raping a 25 years old Delhi based woman threatening to post her private pictures on social media.

According to Hayathnagar police Morani came to the police station at 11.45 PM along with his brother Mohammed Morani and surrendered before them as per the Supreme Court order. Hayathnagar police said Morani would be produced before the court shortly.

Morani moved up to Supreme Court for anticipatory bail, but the Court on Friday dismissed his plea and directed him to surrender before the police immediately.

The Hayathnagar police registered a case against Morani in January this year under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage), 417 (cheating) and Section 354C of Nirbhaya Act (the Criminal Law Amendment Act).

The victim is the film enthusiast, and is a native of Delhi. She in her complaint to the Hayatnagar police under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate alleged that the Bollywood producer raped her first time in the month of July 2015 by offering her wine laced with some sedatives. She added that the producer has taken her nude photos and blackmailing her since then.

The Bollywood producer who acted as a co-producer for his close friend Shahrukh Khan’s Bollywood blockbusters such as RaOne, Chennai Express and Dilawale said to have confined the girl to a hotel room on the outskirts of Hyderabad and raped her several times during the shooting of Dilwale and after. The girl said that she escaped his clutches and reached the police station to make her compliant.

The girl in her compliant had said that the blackmail continued for months and Morani continued his assault in Mumbai too. The Hayatnagar police who have seized the CCTV camera footage of the hotel then sent the victim for medical examination.

Morani is also facing trial in 2G spectrum allocation scam case probed by CBI and a separate money laundering case by ED. Former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and several others were co-accused in both the two cases.
