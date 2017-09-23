Press Esc to close
Saturday 23 September 2017
News updated at 1:36 PM IST
  Swaraj to address UN General Assembly tonight      Development, not votes, is our priority: PM      Iran tests new missile defying US warnings      India calls for global action to counter use of Internet for radicalisation      Kim and Trump are fighting like kindergarten children: Russia      Pak shells border posts, hamlets; BSF jawans among 7 injured      Medium-intensity earthquake in Kashmir Valley      Centre to hold one lakh LPG Panchayats in rural India to promote LPG usage      Nod for immersion on Muharram if situation found fit : WB govt      States must pay victims of cow vigilantism: SC      Fiscal prudence a challenge, but no need for panic: Jaitley      Banaras Hindu University girls shave heads to protest molestation      Another 'Baba' arrested for raping physically challenged disciple      Indian Army reserves right to retaliate: DGMO to Pak counterpart      Uber stripped of London licence      Pak shelling forces hundreds of border residents to flee their homes      Pak rakes up Kashmir at UN, warns India against 'limited war' doctrine      Dawood, Anees and Shakeel all in Pak: cops      Two militants involved in Banihal terror attack arrested      'Mentally deranged US dotard' and other North Korean insults      India slams Pakistan at UN, says it is 'terroristan', land of pure terror      Myanmar willing to take back Rohingyas, What's the problem?,: Rajnath      Banned books of Mate Mahadevi still available: Veerashaiva outfit    
You are here: Home » National » Development, not votes, is our priority: PM

Development, not votes, is our priority: PM

Press Trust of India, Varanasi, Sep 23 2017, 12:06 IST
Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a 'Pashu Arogya Mela' (cattle health fair) here on the second day of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, he also promised to double farm income and provide homes for the homeless by 2022. Picture courtesy ANI

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a 'Pashu Arogya Mela' (cattle health fair) here on the second day of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, he also promised to double farm income and provide homes for the homeless by 2022. Picture courtesy ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at his political rivals, saying for BJP, politics was not for the sake of votes as it considered the country's development as the top-most priority.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a 'Pashu Arogya Mela' (cattle health fair) here on the second day of his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, he also promised to double farm income and provide homes for the homeless by 2022.

He said his government had "waged a war" against black money and corruption, for which the poor have had to suffer because of "the loot" by the dishonest. "Our (BJP) politics is not for votes, our culture is different. In politics, people do only that task which yields votes, but our character is different.

"Some politicians work only when it fetches them votes. But we have been brought up in a different culture. ... For us, the nation is above all and it is our top-most priority, not votes," Modi said. Referring to the mega animal fair being organised for the first time on 1800 acres of land here, he said "these animals don't go to cast their ballot. They are not anyone's voters."

He said proper healthcare of the cattle through such initiatives, would help increase milk production in India which is lower than in several countries.

Encouraging the farmers to adopt dairy and animal husbandry as alternate sources of income, Modi said such initiatives would lead to "a new path of progress" that would not only raise farmers' income but also the overall income.

Maintaining that crore of families are still homeless, he said the government has decided to provide each of the urban and rural poor, a shelter by 2022 when the country celebrates the 75th year of independence.

"When crores of houses are built across the country, it will require bricks, cement, iron and wood. It will generate jobs for thousands and open up new avenues of income and employment," the Prime Minister said. Modi, who distributed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana certificates to some beneficiaries, said "By 2022, every poor, whether in the urban or rural area, will get a home. Building crores of homes will generate jobs and income." "If Modi will not take up such an arduous task, who else will," he posed.

He also targeted the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh for not providing to the Centre the list of homeless requiring houses in the state.

"The previous government had no interest in giving homes to the poor. After mounting pressure, they gave a list of only 10,000. But the current (Yogi Adityanath) government has given a list of lakhs of people to avail benefit," Modi said. Referring to his government's cleanliness drive, he said toilets at home can save up to Rs 50,000 per annum as per a survey. Praising villagers, where he went for laying the foundation of a toilet for naming it as "Izzatghar", Modi said, "I liked this word so much.

Where there is Izzatghar, there is the honour of our mothers and sisters. I also congratulate the state government for recognising it as Izzatghar. In the days to come those who are concerned about their honour will construct Izzatghar." Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising health treatment for cattle programme, Modi said cattle were brought here from different places and specialist doctors are here to treat them.

"I hope such programme for the health of cattle will be held across the state through which we will take care of cattle of poor. It will be a relief for them," he said. Modi said such camps would help poor farmers who could not afford treatment to their animal because of poverty and pointed out that dairy farming gave them a major economic support. Earlier, he went to the animal shelter and even patted some cows at the 'gau shala'.

He spoke to the staff there enquiring about their work. Modi said that the government has kickstarted a big battle against black money, corruption and dishonesty. "A common honest man suffers as corrupt used to loot him. The campaign of honesty is going ahead like a festival. The way in which our trader brothers are associating with GST and Aadhar.

Every penny of people will be spent for their welfare. We are moving forward fast," he said. On the first day of his visit, Modi inaugurated 17 infra projects worth over Rs 1000 crore including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge. He also flagged off the third Mahamana Express train between Varanasi and Vadodara.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

A man decorates a community Durga puja pandal in Kolkata on...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose (R) and the Zonal Manager-South, Suraj Subbarao pose with the...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A carries a schoolboy on a motorcycle amid rains in Faridabad on Friday...

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

A villager shows the tail of a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the border..

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

School children running along a road as they enjoy the rains in New Delhi on...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

People gathered to form a shape of rhino to mark the 8th anniversary of World Rhino Day outside...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Two stag deer are seen through the mist at dawn during the annual rutting season in Richmond Park...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Missiles are displayed as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends an armed forces parade in ...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Vehicles wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Thane district of Maharashtra on...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo closes his eyes during Spanish the La Liga soccer match between...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.