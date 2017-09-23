Modi joins 'cow debate', says animals neglected as they are not voters

Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow, DH News Service, Sep 23 2017, 17:15 IST

In a veiled reference to the ongoing controversy over cow vigilantism, prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BJP did not indulge in vote bank politics like others and for its development of the country was more important.



"The nature of politics is such that people oblige only those, who are likely to vote for them...animals cannot vote and hence no one pays any attention toward them," Modi said while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a Cattle Health Fair in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.



"BJP does not indulge in vote bank politics...for us, development of the country comes ahead of everything," the prime minister said.



Underlining the importance of the cattle, he said that India still lagged behind in milk production. ''A lot of work has been done in Gujarat to increase milk production...people have been benefitted there,'' he added.



Modi said that such kind of fairs would go a long way in helping the farmers, who, owing to financial constraints, were unable to provide good medical care to their cattle.



The prime minister also said that the government was committed to providing house to every poor in the country by 2022. "It is a difficult task but who will do it if not Modi," he remarked.



He also referred to the cleanliness campaign by his government and said that it was essential to keep the diseases at arm's length.



Modi underlined the need to have toilets in every household and said that they ensured dignity for the womenfolk of the house. "Those, who care for the dignity of the women, will certainly build toilets at their homes," he remarked.



The prime minister also heaped praise on the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the state government was committed to the welfare of the people.

