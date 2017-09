Muzaffarnagar riots accused held

Press Trust of India, Muzaffarnagar, Sep 23 2017, 14:18 IST

Muzaffarnagar police captured Dinu Singh, who was absconding for 4 years. PTI file photo for representation.

A man allegedly involved in multiple cases of crime during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots has been arrested, police said today.



The accused, identified as Dinu Singh, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, Avinash Gotem, SHO, Shamli police station said. Singh was arrested yesterday, the officer said, adding he was absconding since the riots broke out in Lank village in 2013.